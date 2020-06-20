Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Up 13.2%

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $199.99 and last traded at $226.31, 9,017,603 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 403% from the average session volume of 1,792,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Raymond James lowered shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.30.

The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.76.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,873,000 after acquiring an additional 124,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

