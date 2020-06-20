State Street Corp Grows Position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.98% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLWS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of FLWS opened at $21.31 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

