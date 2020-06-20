Stephen A. Carter Acquires 362 Shares of Informa PLC (LON:INF) Stock

Informa PLC (LON:INF) insider Stephen A. Carter bought 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.14 ($2,289.86).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 495.30 ($6.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 456.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 623.34. Informa PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 326.70 ($4.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on INF shares. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 660 ($8.40) to GBX 630 ($8.02) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 885 ($11.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Informa to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.36) to GBX 715 ($9.10) in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 610 ($7.76) to GBX 640 ($8.15) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 701.55 ($8.93).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

