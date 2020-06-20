STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.46

STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.46 and traded as high as $24.75. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 6,028,912 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.36 ($27.37).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.46.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

