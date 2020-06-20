Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 716 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,019% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.24.

NYSE FRT opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average is $104.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

