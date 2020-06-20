Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 670 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,240% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,240,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,543,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $33,637.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $572,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,602 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,264. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,394,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 87.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after acquiring an additional 789,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $104,119,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,510,000 after acquiring an additional 198,149 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.71.

IRTC stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.42. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $136.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.49.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

