Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Celanese Put Options (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,092 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,113% compared to the average volume of 90 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Celanese by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Celanese has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

