Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Novo Nordisk A/S Call Options (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 9,386 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 970% compared to the typical daily volume of 877 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 594,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after buying an additional 333,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 196.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $68.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.