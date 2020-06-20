Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 10,853 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,361% compared to the average volume of 743 call options.

CBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

