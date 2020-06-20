Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 24,592 call options on the company. This is an increase of 390% compared to the average volume of 5,018 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,873,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 117,890 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 439,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 245,905 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.