Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,357 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 7.8% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $156,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

