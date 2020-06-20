Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,206 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,918,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 201,471 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 88,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 73,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $909.69 million, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

