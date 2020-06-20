Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Stake Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.30% of Strategic Education worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 674.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $148.51 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $189.79. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.14.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $45,202.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $273,091.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,512.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,495 shares of company stock worth $2,092,577 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

