STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of STVG stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.34 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78. STV Group has a 52 week low of GBX 227 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 455 ($5.79). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 243.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 340.28.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

