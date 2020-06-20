Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $6.98. Summer Infant shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 34,147 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

