Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells $165,989.20 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $165,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Christopher Dawson sold 7,934 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $155,109.70.

On Thursday, May 14th, Christopher Dawson sold 10,668 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $141,457.68.

On Monday, May 11th, Christopher Dawson sold 5,008 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $73,066.72.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.06, a P/E/G ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $732,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,558 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

