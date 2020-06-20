Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SCMWY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swisscom in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Swisscom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $52.58 on Thursday. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.