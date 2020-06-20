Syneos Health Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research report issued on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

SYNH opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after buying an additional 734,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after buying an additional 106,458 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

