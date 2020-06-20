Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,379,407,000 after buying an additional 17,654,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,657,203,000 after buying an additional 7,745,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,593,125,000 after buying an additional 4,709,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15,994.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,727,000 after buying an additional 4,510,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,790,170,000 after buying an additional 4,358,929 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $291.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

