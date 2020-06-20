TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.50. TDH shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 268,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TDH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

TDH Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETZ)

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products for dogs and cats, as well as non-food items.

