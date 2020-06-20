TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.44% of TEGNA worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in TEGNA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,928,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,373,000 after buying an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in TEGNA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,970,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,453 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,331,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,676,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,406,000 after buying an additional 957,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,451,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after buying an additional 111,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. TheStreet lowered TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

