Tempur Sealy International Inc Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

TPX opened at $72.41 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,051 shares of company stock worth $16,842,799. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

