Tervita (TSE:TEV) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Tervita from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tervita from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.50.

TSE TEV opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$2.52 and a 1 year high of C$7.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tervita will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

