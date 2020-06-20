Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Get Tesco alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. Tesco has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesco (TSCDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.