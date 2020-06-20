Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Holdings Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1,505.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,313 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 751,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,230,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after buying an additional 420,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

TXT stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.66. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

