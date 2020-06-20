Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Barclays

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Textron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Textron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded Textron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Textron has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 218.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 72.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Textron by 2,286.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

