The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 287,802 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.32% of The Western Union worth $24,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 12.7% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 80,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

WU stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

