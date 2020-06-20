Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 5.8% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.56, 10,139,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 9,907,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tilray to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $972,994.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,515,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 687,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after buying an additional 240,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

