Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) PT Raised to $3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Shares of TOTZF stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.24.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.