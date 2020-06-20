TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.82

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $15.68. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 32,800 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

About TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

