Traders Buy High Volume of Anavex Life Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,938 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 909% compared to the average daily volume of 192 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $4.80 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $252.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

