Traders Buy Large Volume of Realogy Call Options (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 5,955 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 370% compared to the average daily volume of 1,267 call options.

RLGY opened at $7.39 on Friday. Realogy has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLGY. Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the first quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Realogy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the first quarter worth $60,000.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

