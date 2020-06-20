Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 82,618 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,361% compared to the typical volume of 5,656 call options.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,809 shares of company stock valued at $41,955,987. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.26.

Broadcom stock opened at $302.77 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.66. The company has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.