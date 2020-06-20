Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,137 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,712% compared to the average volume of 76 call options.

SELB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $18,910,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $220.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.43. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

