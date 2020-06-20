Traders Purchase High Volume of ChemoCentryx Call Options (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,083 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,983% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 8,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $486,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,408 shares in the company, valued at $125,280,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,960 shares of company stock worth $28,313,162 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 430.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of CCXI opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $65.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. Analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

