Traders Purchase High Volume of Despegar.com Call Options (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,596 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,564% compared to the typical daily volume of 156 call options.

DESP stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $578.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Despegar.com by 407.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Despegar.com by 165.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DESP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Despegar.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.