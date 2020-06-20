Traders Purchase Large Volume of ABM Industries Call Options (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,322 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,673% compared to the average volume of 131 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Sidoti cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Group cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in ABM Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,218,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,632,000 after buying an additional 801,265 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,637,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,337,000 after buying an additional 125,190 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ABM Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after buying an additional 56,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 278,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,111,000 after buying an additional 243,665 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.