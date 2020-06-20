TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Trading Down 0.7%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:DREUF)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91, 217 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $14.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.