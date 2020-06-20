Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $508.38 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Apple were worth $508,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $356,344,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.21.

AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.79. The company has a market cap of $1,524.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

