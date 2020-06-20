Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Tremor International (LON:TRMR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON TRMR opened at GBX 142 ($1.81) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.26. Tremor International has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 222.22 ($2.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $191.91 million and a P/E ratio of 17.97.

In related news, insider Ofer Druker sold 75,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.71), for a total value of £100,548.24 ($127,972.81). Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,454 shares of company stock valued at $38,929,836.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance-based mobile marketing and brand advertising services. It primarily serves companies and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Korea, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd.

