Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to $1.00

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $0.90 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOLWF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cormark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.65 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

TOLWF stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

