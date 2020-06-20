Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Given New $0.95 Price Target at CIBC

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from $0.90 to $0.95 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trican Well Service from $1.75 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.