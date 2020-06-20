Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.44. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 5,700 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

