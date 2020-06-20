TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Shares of TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $1.79. TVA Group shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,650 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.75.

TVA Group Company Profile (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.