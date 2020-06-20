Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $299,310.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $299,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $284,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00.

TWLO stock opened at $210.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.19 and a 200-day moving average of $125.04. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 29.8% during the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 37.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.52.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

