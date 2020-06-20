Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) versus Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Critical Review

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drive Shack has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Two Harbors Investment and Drive Shack, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 2 7 0 2.78 Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00

Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus target price of $10.97, indicating a potential upside of 109.29%. Drive Shack has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Drive Shack’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Drive Shack’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $994.69 million 1.44 $323.96 million $1.37 3.82 Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.48 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -2.32

Two Harbors Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Drive Shack. Drive Shack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Two Harbors Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Drive Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment -116.72% 10.49% 1.17% Drive Shack -20.63% -480.82% -10.91%

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats Drive Shack on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

