U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $2.48. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 41,900 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $34.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 140,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

