UBS Group Increases Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 260

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 160 ($2.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 362 ($4.61) to GBX 249 ($3.17) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 262 ($3.33) to GBX 169 ($2.15) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Jupiter Fund Management to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 335 ($4.26) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jupiter Fund Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.30 ($3.29).

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 242 ($3.08) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 301.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 161.65 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 19,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £49,868 ($63,469.52).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

