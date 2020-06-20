Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,033.52

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,033.52 and traded as high as $2,136.00. Ultra Electronics shares last traded at $2,132.00, with a volume of 533,294 shares changing hands.

ULE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultra Electronics to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,400 ($30.55) to GBX 2,450 ($31.18) in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.00) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,550 ($32.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,840 ($23.42) to GBX 1,770 ($22.53) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,195.71 ($27.95).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,988.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,033.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32.

In other news, insider Tony Rice acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,052 ($26.12) per share, for a total transaction of £102,600 ($130,584.19).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.