Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $82.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded as high as $76.44 and last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 295711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $522,624.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,013,154.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $1,942,395. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,892,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

